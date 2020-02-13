Fiera Capital Corp Sells 21,056 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,056 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $38,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,706,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.66. 674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,552. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.36. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.22 and a 52 week high of $169.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

