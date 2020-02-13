Fiera Capital Corp Sells 70,135 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,135 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $26,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 469,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

DSGX traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.95. 688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

