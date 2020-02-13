Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,324 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $30,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 729.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,420 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $159,645.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,910. FibroGen Inc has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.85 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.