Fiera Capital Corp Trims Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,873 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $33,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 705,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,684,000 after buying an additional 46,578 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 636,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,083,000 after purchasing an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,633,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Guidewire Software by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,782 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

NYSE GWRE traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $120.66. 2,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,058,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,574.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $2,663,909.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

