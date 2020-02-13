Financial Review: Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) vs. Vale (OTCMKTS:VALE)

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dakota Territory Resource and Vale’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A Vale $36.58 billion 1.70 $6.86 billion $1.85 6.55

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Territory Resource.

Risk & Volatility

Dakota Territory Resource has a beta of -1.59, indicating that its share price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dakota Territory Resource and Vale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Territory Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Vale 0 8 6 0 2.43

Vale has a consensus target price of $14.22, suggesting a potential upside of 17.29%. Given Vale’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than Dakota Territory Resource.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Territory Resource and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Territory Resource N/A -0.97% -12.58% Vale 9.79% 20.52% 9.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vale beats Dakota Territory Resource on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The company was formerly known as Mustang Geothermal Corp and changed its name to Dakota Territory Resource Corp. in September 2012. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Vale Company Profile

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel; and its by-products, such as copper, gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

