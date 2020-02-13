FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 697 ($9.17).

Shares of LOK stock opened at GBX 729.85 ($9.60) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Lok’n Store Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 405 ($5.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 740 ($9.73). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 720.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 610.51. The firm has a market cap of $215.99 million and a P/E ratio of 38.62.

In other news, insider Neil Newman sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.81), for a total transaction of £13,688.10 ($18,005.92).

About Lok’n Store Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

