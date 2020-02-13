Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Finning International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.13.

Shares of TSE:FTT traded down C$0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.38. 431,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,883. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$21.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85.

In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$672,500.74. Also, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$925,892.47. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,841 shares of company stock worth $145,284.

Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

