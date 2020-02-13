Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $2.10 price target on the stock.

Shares of FFLWF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,707. Fire & Flower has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market. As of April 5, 2019, the company operated 11 Fire & Flower branded stores in Canada. It is also involved in wholesale cannabis supply business in Saskatchewan.

