Fire Lotto Hits Market Cap of $143,890.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $143,890.00 and $17.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00046534 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00436093 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007533 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009779 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001516 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

