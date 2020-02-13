First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.
Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
