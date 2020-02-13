First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

