First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.78-1.88 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.78-1.88 EPS.

FR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

