First National Trust Co Purchases 566 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,160.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,913.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,816.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,075.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

