First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 92,512 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,512 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Mosaic worth $20,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 63,523 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several research firms have commented on MOS. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

