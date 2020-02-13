First Trust Advisors LP Sells 39,367 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $17,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after acquiring an additional 667,106 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 164,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average of $108.16. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.59 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

