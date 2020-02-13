First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.19, approximately 32,797 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 76,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.