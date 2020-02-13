First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.44

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 6302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

