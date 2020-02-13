Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.9% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $40,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,267,050.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,736,870 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $121.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,179. The stock has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.