FLETA Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. FLETA has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLETA has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.03494956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,818,112 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.