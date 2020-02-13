Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $304,253.46 in Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.64. 2,741,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,584,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
