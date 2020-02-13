Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $304,253.46 in Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.64. 2,741,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,584,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Flex by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

