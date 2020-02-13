Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUX opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.
Flux Power Company Profile
