Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUX opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.