F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

F&M Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:FMBM) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.85, 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get F&M Bank alerts:

F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. F&M Bank had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter.

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for F&M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.