FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) CEO Pierre R. Brondeau Sells 82,534 Shares

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pierre R. Brondeau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FMC alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of FMC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56.

NYSE:FMC traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $104.40. The stock had a trading volume of 81,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 72.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1,179.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their price target on FMC from to in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.