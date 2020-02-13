Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Down 11.8% in January

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,482. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.10. 826,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,551. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $121.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

