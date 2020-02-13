Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Cfra

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by Cfra from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fortinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.48.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.10. 826,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,551. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $121.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $255,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,133.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,482 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 15,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

