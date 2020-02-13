Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,382 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $35,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTS traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,625. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.3655 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

