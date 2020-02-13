Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,102,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 526,139 shares.The stock last traded at $2.79 and had previously closed at $2.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBIO. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.46.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%. The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

