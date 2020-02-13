Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 91.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Shares of FET traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 753,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,960. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite bought 585,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares in the company, valued at $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FET. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.