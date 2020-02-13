Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.45

Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and traded as low as $36.99. Franklin Financial Services shares last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 1,272 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $161.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

In other Franklin Financial Services news, Director Kimberly Rzomp bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 28.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $7,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $962,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.