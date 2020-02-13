FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Get FTS International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on FTSI. Capital One Financial lowered FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Shares of NYSE FTSI traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. 10,142,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,980. FTS International has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.53.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that FTS International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTS International (FTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.