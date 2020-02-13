FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.41

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.41 and traded as high as $47.88. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 9,484 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Get FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares alerts:

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.15). FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.