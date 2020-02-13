FunFair Hits 24-Hour Volume of $881,468.00 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 38.4% against the dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $30.46 million and $881,468.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, C2CX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.15 or 0.03476342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00250115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00149795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Livecoin, ZB.COM, Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, IDEX, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Vebitcoin, OKEx, C2CX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

