FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:LGF.A)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LGF.A. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cfra raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

