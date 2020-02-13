FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Cut by Analyst

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) – Research analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. G.Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of SEE traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

