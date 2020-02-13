Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
NYSE GGZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,207. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $12.26.
About Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst
Featured Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.