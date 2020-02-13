Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NYSE GGZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,207. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $12.26.

About Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

