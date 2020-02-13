Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

GUT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 242,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,707. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

In other Gabelli Utility Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,680.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,870.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

