GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.
GGN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.25. 2,098,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,562. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $4.74.
GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile
Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.