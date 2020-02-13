Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Receives $34.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDI. ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

In other Gardner Denver news, insider Gillard Steven 756,503 shares of Gardner Denver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Gardner Denver in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

NYSE GDI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. 1,057,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,523. Gardner Denver has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.