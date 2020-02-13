Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

GNRC stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.75. 2,358,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,579. Generac has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $117.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,500 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

