General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Up 11.1% in January

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.64.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.44. General Dynamics has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 467,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,513,000 after acquiring an additional 109,595 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

