General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $46.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.31.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 42.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,386.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.5% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 41,188 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.