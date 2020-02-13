GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

GNMK traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 68,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,662. The stock has a market cap of $263.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.69. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

In other news, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 16,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $89,176.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,924.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,225 shares of company stock worth $445,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

