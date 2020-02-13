Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,458 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,282. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,015,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690,212. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

