Gisela Schwab Sells 50,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $918,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gisela Schwab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $898,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00.

Shares of EXEL opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 105.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Sunday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

