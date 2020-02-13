Global Indemnity Ltd (GBLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Global Indemnity has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. Global Indemnity has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $448.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBLI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

