Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises about 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,314.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 167.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.32. 82,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.15. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $206.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.98.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

