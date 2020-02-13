Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Global Payments to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.05.

GPN stock opened at $201.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.15. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 160.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 51.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

