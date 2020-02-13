Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.94.

Global Payments stock opened at $201.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $206.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,204,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 94,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

