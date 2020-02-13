Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.94.
Global Payments stock opened at $201.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $206.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.15.
In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,204,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 94,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
