Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.76

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 5658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Several research firms have commented on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $583.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 151.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

