Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.76

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 5658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.
Several research firms have commented on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $583.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 151.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)
Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.
