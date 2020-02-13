Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GT opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.