GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Down to $10.32

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.32. GrafTech International shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 3,307,218 shares changing hands.

EAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.61%. The company had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 276.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,499,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after buying an additional 3,304,825 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,430,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,781,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,798,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 53.7% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,360,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after buying an additional 825,077 shares during the period.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

